A City of Cape Town official accused of konkeling with the construction mafia and the underworld has been sacked. The Weekend Argus reported that Director of Public Housing, Sipokazi September, had been found guilty at a disciplinary hearing.

According to a source, she had been suspended for many months after cops raided her office following tender fraud allegations against former Mayco member for human settlements, Malusi Booi. The source says: “On the day they raided Malusi’s office, they also raided hers. Staff on the floor reported seeing the search warrant posted on her door and it had listed the names of all the alleged suspects and next to her name were the names of three underworld figures. She was suspended for months and went to a disciplinary hearing and was sacked last month.” The source said late last year cops returned to the human settlements directorate where they raided the offices of two more officials.

The source adds: “They came to the officers of Duke Gumede who was the project manager of the Valhalla Housing Site and Xolile Fula who is the manager of staff housing and hostels. Both were also suspended as the investigation into dealings with dubious contractors continue.” City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo confirmed: “September was charged in a disciplinary process and summarily dismissed on 9 January. “The City can also confirm that the two other staff members mentioned are suspended for serious misconduct.”

Mayco member for human settlements Carl Pophaim welcomed the actions against officials, saying that the City would continue to fight corruption. He says: “Our response has shown that it does not matter if you are a senior politician or an official, we will deal with allegations of maleficence decisively. The latest developments come just a month after City manager Lungelo Mbandazayo revealed that he had blacklisted 12 companies with links to alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield’s wife, Nicole Johnson.