The City of Cape Town’s enforcement departments are gearing up for a busy New Year’s Eve, with more than 35 000 people expected at the Waterfront’s fireworks celebration. Motorists are advised to expect congestion on some roads, while residents and visitors are reminded that the setting off of fireworks is not allowed without a permit.

In addition the City’s agencies will be out in full force at beaches, public spaces and party spots. Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith says: “I urge residents to celebrate responsibly, especially if they will have children along and to take cognisance of their own safety and those around them. Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith. “I want to encourage the public to work with enforcement staff so we can all ring in the New Year with fanfare.”

The public is reminded that they can be fined for setting off fireworks without a permit, selling fireworks to anyone under the age of 16, or allowing a person younger than 16 to handle fireworks without adult supervision. Smith adds: “Despite the trauma and stress caused to pets and neighbourhoods, there are still those who delight in setting off fireworks. “Annually we receive numerous calls of fireworks disturbances and injuries caused by these mini explosions. We encourage residents to supervise children and to celebrate responsibly.”