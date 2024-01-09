Cops are on the hunt for a killer after a City of Cape Town official was gunned down in Strand. The 41-year-old woman from the Environmental Health Department was gunned down in cold blood, while she was parked in her silver Toyota Fortuner at the Strand municipal building on Monday morning.

According to a source, the deceased’s husband, who is believed to have links with the taxi industry, was murdered two weeks ago. The source says: “The husband was killed two weeks ago in Grabouw.” Police say the woman, whose name cannot yet be disclosed, had pulled into her reserved parking spot just after 8am when a lone gunman walked up to her SUV and fired several shots through the driver’s window.

The suspect then drove off in a white Opel Astra waiting for him near the parking area. When Daily Voice arrived on the scene, bystanders who surrounded the cordoned off crime scene questioned how the shooter could get away, and where the cameras around the busy parking lot were located. A female municipal worker shot dead in Strand. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers A female municipal worker shot dead in Strand. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers A man who asked not to be named described the violent incident as a huge shock.

He says: “It is a shock to all of us standing here, one moment you leave your house and then something like this happens to you.” The City confirmed that the deceased was employed as an official in the Environmental Health Department and that SAPS are investigating as case of murder. Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirms: “According to reports, the deceased stopped with her silver Toyota Fortuner in the parking lot at the mentioned address. She was alone in the vehicle.

“An unknown male approached her on foot, took out two firearms and shot several shots through the driver side window. Deceased was hit several times. “The suspect then walked away and got into a white Opel Astra that waited and drove off. “The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of the police investigation currently under way.”