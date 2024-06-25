Police have arrested a man in the murder investigation of the City official Wendy Kloppers. According to cops, the 40-year-old suspect handed himself over to detectives.

Kloppers was at the Delft Symphony Way housing project site for an inspection when she was killed while sitting in her white BMW on 16 February last year. She worked in the City’s Environmental Affairs Department, and was one of five people that were attacked at the Power Construction N2 Gateway building site. Car: Kloppers was killed in a BMW. Picture: Leon Knipe The R500m City housing project was meant to accommodate 3 300 vulnerable beneficiaries.

A week before Klopper’s murder, the housing project was petrol bombed and there was another shooting. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Monday the relentless investigation by members attached to the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit led to the arrest of a 40-year-old suspect. “On 16 February 2023 at 11:30am a shooting incident was reported at the corner of Magalies and Mandara Street, N2 Gateway, Delft.

“According to reports the suspects arrived at the housing construction site on foot and asked to speak with an unknown individual when he suddenly started shooting at the individuals on the site. “One victim, 49-year-old Wendy Kloppers, died on the scene due to injuries sustained and a second victim, 40 years old, sustained a gunshot to her arm.” Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, hailed the investigating team for their outstanding work.