Bulelani Mxuthu was shot twice but is in a stable condition.

A Law Enforcement officer escaped an attempted hijacking that occurred right outside his residence.

“The officer was shot outside his home in Gugulethu last night (Sunday) in what-appears-to-be an attempted hijacking. The City calls on anyone with information about the incident to please come forward.

“According to the officer’s wife, it was an attempted hijacking – the attackers fired numerous rounds, two of which hit the 40-year-old. He was transported to hospital where he is in a stable condition.”

On case: JP Smith condemned the attack. Picture: supplied

Smith added this callous attack cannot be condoned.

“It comes just a week after our annual Remembrance Service, and almost a year to the day that we lost another Law Enforcement officer. The City will support the South African Police Service in their investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.