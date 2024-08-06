A Law Enforcement officer escaped an attempted hijacking that occurred right outside his residence.
Bulelani Mxuthu was shot twice but is in a stable condition.
Mayco member for Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith condemned the attack.
“The officer was shot outside his home in Gugulethu last night (Sunday) in what-appears-to-be an attempted hijacking. The City calls on anyone with information about the incident to please come forward.
“The incident, in Gugulethu, happened at approximately 19:00.
“According to the officer’s wife, it was an attempted hijacking – the attackers fired numerous rounds, two of which hit the 40-year-old. He was transported to hospital where he is in a stable condition.”
Smith added this callous attack cannot be condoned.
“It comes just a week after our annual Remembrance Service, and almost a year to the day that we lost another Law Enforcement officer. The City will support the South African Police Service in their investigation to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.
“I also want to encourage anyone in the community who knows anything about this incident and the identities of those involved, to please report it to the City’s dedicated tip-off line.”
Anonymous tip-offs can be relayed 24-hours a day on 0800 110077.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation: “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Gugulethu police are investigating a case of attempted murder.”
Portfolio Committee on Police chairperson Ian Cameron wished Mxuthu well on his recovery.
“He had been at his church. He survived the incident and was in a critical condition that night. Pray for this man.”