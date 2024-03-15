On Saturday, the Kaap will be a riot of colour as over 1 500 performers from across the City will take over Green Point for an extravaganza like no other at the Cape Town Carnival. They say “local is lekker” – and this year YoungstaCPT will be joining the annual party.

The well-known rapper will be bringing some truly Cape Town vibes to the event, performing Just Be Lekker live on the Schweet float. He’ll be joining hundreds of glittering, glamorous performers and mind-blowing floats as they make their way down Somerset Road. Access to the Cape Town Carnival parade route is free, and there are also some paid ticket options.

Community groups, choreographers, costume designers and float builders are just some of the many roleplayers who have spent months working on the various elements that come together to create one of the City's most loved events. Firefighters, African beats, belly dancers, dragons, marching bands – you name it, there is going to be something for everyone to enjoy. The parade will take place on the Fan Walk in Green Point. Floats and performers will make their way from the start point on the corner of Somerset Road where the Green Point circle is to the end point at Somerset Road and Chiappini Street.

3pm: Carnival Villages opens, along with Carnival Village acts and food vendors. 6pm: The Parade Opening followed by the firefighters, Harley’s and more. 7pm-10pm: The Themed Parade. Lekker!

9pm-11.45pm: After Party, with DJ Tyson, DJ Shannon and DJ Liam, in Carnival Village 1. Cape Town Carnival chief executive, Jay Douwes, says: “So much amazing creativity, hard work and dedication goes into what you’ll be seeing on Saturday, and we cannot wait to share it with everyone. “We invite everyone to come along and enjoy the gees!”