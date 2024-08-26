A City of Cape Town staff member who previously had a charge of manufacturing pornography against him withdrawn due to a lack of evidence, has now been fired. Claims at the time of the porn case were that he had hidden cameras inside his children’s bathroom.

His dismissal followed a charge of rape by his 14-year-old daughter, who was six when the alleged attacks took place. The 50-year-old man, who cannot be identified, appeared at the Mitchell’s Plain Magistrates’ Court last Thursday. He was granted R3 000 bail with strict conditions, including not to enter the Plain except for court appearances.

The father of five was axed a month ago following an internal investigation by the City. City spokesperson, Luthando Tyhalibongo, said: “We can confirm that his employment was terminated on July 24, 2024, for the allegations mentioned.” The child’s mother, who is divorced from the accused, is also currently employed by the City.

The woman and her family as well as anti-GBV activists asked for bail to be denied. But the State said the man, who had two previous convictions of theft and assault related to domestic violence, had not committed any other crimes relating to sexual misconduct since 2017 and he was granted bail. He was warned to be back in court on November 6.