The City of Cape Town’s Environmental Health Service has received over 1,000 applications for Certificates of Acceptability (COAs) in just one week. This document indicates a food-handling establishment’s adherence to hygiene and food safety standards.

Patricia van der Ross, the Mayco member for community services and health, clarified that there is no cost associated with these applications. “COAs are only awarded on submission of all relevant documentation, and a physical inspection to ensure that the premises comply with legislative requirements.” Recent incidents in the city, including the discovery of a makeshift butchery in Mfuleni and dumped food past its sell-by date in Khayelitsha, have sparked concern.

However, Van der Ross cautioned against misconceptions related to "expired" food products, stating, “It is important to note that there is NO provision for ‘expired food’ in the current South African Labelling Regulations.” For those with health-related concerns or business complaints, the public is urged to reach out to their local Environmental Health Office via their nearest clinic or the City’s Technical Operations Centre at 0860 103 089. Meanwhile Drakenstein Municipality has issued an urgent call to spaza and house shop owners in the region to register their businesses before the deadline of 6 December 2024.

This initiative aligns with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s directive advocating for the formalisation of informal businesses across the country. The municipality's executive mayor, Stephen Korabi, said public safety comes first: “We recognise the vital role that spaza and house shop owners play in the informal sector economy, but they need to be legal and deliver a safe service.” The municipality’s records indicate that only 139 spaza and house shops comply with land use planning legislation.