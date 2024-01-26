The City of Cape Town says it has more than 300 problem buildings across the metropole after the removal of over 200 people from two buildings in the CBD this week. During the mass eviction at the properties in Commercial Street on Wednesday, the Sheriff removed more than 200 people, of whom more than 100 were undocumented and were taken to the immigration office in Epping.

They were evicted from 42 and 44 Commercial Street in the CBD and both buildings were occupied illegally. One of the tenants said they had been living there since 2001. Benjamin Bemba says: “Things turned sour for us when we had the fire in August. We were told that the owner wanted us out and on Wednesday, the Sheriff of the Court came and evicted us.”

The building was occupied mostly by delivery drivers and their families. The DRC national says some of the people who were taken to the immigration office returned. He explains: "They were able to prove that they were in the country legally. Yesterday we were told that we should go to the building as our belongings were outside there. "I have three bags which are missing and I don't know how people will identify their belongings. People's things were mixed up. The unclaimed things were taken to Salt River.

"There were still things inside the property but we can't go into it.

“There were still things inside the property but we can’t go into it.Bemba said he knew the buildings were a problem and reported it to the authorities, adding: “When I noticed there were drug dealers, human trafficking, I reported these. But after the fire the decision was taken about removing us. Not everyone sold drugs, but they didn’t see us as people. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason says in three months they received 312 complaints about problem buildings. He says: “Between October and December 2023, the Law Enforcement Problem Building Unit had 312 active cases across the metropole. Nearly 80% of these were privately owned.”