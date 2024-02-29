The City of Cape Town’s Department of Energy says it will continue to introduce more solutions to battle ongoing vandalism of electricity infrastructure. According to the department, “extreme unprecedented” levels of load shedding-related vandalism of City infrastructure have continued in communities and especially in the large Area South, including Mitchells Plain, Gugulethu, Wynberg and Philippi.

The City’s Mayco Member for Energy, Beverly van Reenen, said due to the strain of damage caused, energy teams were operating under abnormal circumstances. Van Reenen says: “The extreme impact of load shedding on our power infrastructure that was not designed for load-shedding as well as the contribution of load-shedding to the increase of theft and vandalism, have led to extremely negative impacts and backlogs of service requests, especially single streetlight outages. “While many innovative interventions are being investigated, operational changes are underway to enhance service delivery and turnaround times where required and also to eradicate backlogs as fast as possible.”

The City of Cape Town’s Department of Energy says it will continue to introduce more solutions to battle ongoing vandalism of electricity infrastructure. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Mitchells Plain has been identified as a hotspot with a massive 10 291 fault requests between January 2023 and February 2024 – with 31% of these pertaining to repeated vandalised infrastructure like poles and theft. There were 7 402 fault requests for Gugulethu, about 25% calls for repeated vandalised infrastructure and theft. In Wynberg, 8 096 fault requests were received and in Muizenberg, 4 154 fault requests were reported – 15% for repeated vandalised infrastructure and theft.

Van Reenen says to curb vandals, they have outsourced private security patrols to monitor City equipment during load-shedding hours, deployed a dedicated law-enforcement unit for energy, and provided alternative lighting solutions for un-electrifiable communities. Van Reenen added that although circumstances may differ, the City prioritises service requests as follows due to high volumes: 1. Area outages impacting large areas, including large stretches of streetlights.