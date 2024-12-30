The City of Cape Town has called for the devolution of emergency funding, following a number of fires at informal settlements leaving hundreds of families displaced this festive season. Mayco member for Human Settlements Carl Pophaim appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Minister of Human Settlements, Thembisile Simelane, to devolve the Emergency Housing Grant to the City.

This was to better manage and respond to issues affecting emergency housing requirements as quickly as possible, typically within 24 hours, the City said. Pophaim says: “I am appealing to President Ramaphosa and Minister Simelane to urgently devolve the Emergency Housing Grant to the City so we can assist the fire-affected residents in Dunoon, Nomzamo in the Strand, Masiphumelele and Langa as quickly as possible.” In Masiphumelele, 130 structures were destroyed, in Nomzamo 64, Dunoon 120, and Langa 150.

Pophaim adds: “The City’s Human Settlements Directorate has provided the National Human Settlements Department with the data of those affected residents thus far for their urgent assistance and we are appealing to the National Department to act swiftly so that those affected are assisted.” REQUESTS: Carl Pophaim The City also thanked the Gift of the Givers (GOTG) and other relief agencies for assisting victims. GOTG project manager Ali Sablay said it has been a busy fire season.

He reports: “We didn’t anticipate such a big need for a response, judging from previous years. We’ve done 12 fires in ten days, running the largest humanitarian operation in these informal settlements. “At all 12 sites, we’ve provided the communities with hot meals, clean drinking water, personal hygiene care item packs, baby care packs, blankets, mattresses. There has been a need for clothing as well.” Sablay said building kits are anticipated to be distributed by the Department of Human Settlements today.