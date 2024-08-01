The City of Cape Town has launched a high-tech boat as it aims to curb drug smuggling along the coastline. This comes after a few months after a fishing boat was reportedly in mechanical trouble at sea and the six crew members were rescued.

The City’s enforcement agencies stepped in and sent its eye-in-the-sky but could find no trace of their vessel. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said new information revealed that the entire incident was a cover-up for a sinister act. Missing: Peter Jaggers. Picture: supplied “Instead, it was a cover-up, of where the boat had to instead pick up a large cocaine shipment. Known as the Southern route, cartels use passing container ships to drop off large drug shipments, left floating in barrels and with the GPS pin then sent to local gangs.

“It is alleged that Peter Jaggers, instead of transporting the cocaine, tried to keep it and claimed the boat sank. A few days later, his wife reported he had been kidnapped after having to meet ‘business associates’ at the Oliver Tambo airport,” Smith said. Jaggers is alleged to be the gang leader for the Terrible Josters in Netreg and his kidnappers are from a Colombian cartel. The cartels are now demanding their shipment be returned, or to pay a ransom of R50 million for Jaggers’ return.

The missing cocaine is worth an estimated R1 billion. Smith said drugs being shipped via South Africa’s vast coastline is nothing new but more has to be done to stop this. “We have now taken delivery of our new weapon. A high-tech, high-powered enforcement vessel. Similar to the nine owned by South Africa’s Special Task Force, but just with improved technology and power.