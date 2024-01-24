Three Western Cape men accused of being part of an international child porn syndicate have been busted following an investigation by SAPS and the US Department of Homeland Security. The arrests of Garth van West, 53, Corné van Rooyen, 40, and Shannon Manuel, 32, brings the total to seven since November last year.

It has been revealed that one of the men posed as a teenager to allegedly lure underage girls to a chat group where child pornography was distributed and shared amongst the trio. National Police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, says the three suspects were arrested in Worcester, Kraaifontein and Mitchells Plain respectively. Mathe says: “A 53-year-old man from Worcester was the first to be arrested on 17 January. He has so far been found with 95 000 images and 6000 videos of child pornography.

“He faces a charge of accessing, distributing and possessing child pornography.” She adds Van Rooyen, who is from Kraaifontein, was arrested on 18 January, saying: “He was found with more than 149 000 pictures of child pornography as well as more than 5000 videos.” He was also found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and various calibres of ammunition, as well as nine snakes of which three did not have a permit.

Corné Van Rooyen from Kraaifontein was also found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and various calibres of ammunition. Picture: Saps Nine snakes were also confiscated from the property in Kraaifontein.Picture:Saps. In the last arrest, Manuel who is from Mitchells Plain was arrested after he was found to be chatting and luring underage girls on chat groups where nude pictures were exchanged. Mathe says a total of seven alleged predators have been arrested as part of the investigation, which includes three suspects arrested in Gauteng and one in KwaZulu-Natal last year. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that the trio appeared before various courts in Worcester, Kraaifontein and Mitchells Plain where their cases were postponed for further investigation.

Ntabazalila says: “Garth van West appeared at the Worcester Magistrates Court charged with child pornography possession, distribution, downloading, among others. He made his first appearance on 18 January and his next court date is 25 January, formal bail application. Van Rooyen, who appeared at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on 22 January, was charged with the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, possession, distribution and access of child pornography, as well as charges relating to the Animals Protection Act. Van Rooyen’s case returns to the court for a formal bail application on 30 January.