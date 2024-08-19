Gender Based Violence activists are calling on the Western Cape High Court to dismiss the bail appeal of a Kraaifontein man who was busted by cops investigating an international child porn syndicate. Corne Van Rooyen, 40, has lodged an appeal after his bid for freedom was denied by the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court earlier this year, claiming that the Magistrate erred when delivering the judgement.

Van Rooyen was arrested along with Garth van West, 53, and Shannon Manuel, 32, following a joint operation by SAPS and the US Department of Homeland Security in January. At the time, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the arrest of the trio from Worcester, Kraaifontein and Mitchells Plain were among seven South African suspects busted as the investigation was rolled out late last year. She said Van Rooyen man was arrested in Kraaifontein on January 18 and cops confiscated nearly 150 000 pictures and over 5000 videos of child pornography.

He was also found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as nine snakes. In his appeal heard on Friday, Van Rooyen was represented by Advocate Joseph Weeber contended that the Magistrate relied solely on the evidence given by the investigating officer who said Van Rooyen should be denied bail due to the seriousness of the offence, the frequency of the offence, the endangerment of the community and being a flight risk. Weeber said his client had no previous convictions, no pending cases and no warrants of arrest against him, and that the matter would only be heard at a much later date.

The application was vehemently opposed by the state who said on the day of his arrest, Van Rooyen admitted his guilt to cops when he told them ‘you got all the evidence, what can I do’. State advocate Evadne Kortje said the suspect took time and effort to collect the child porn: “The escalation of the appellant's sexual appetite for minors cannot be understated.” Judgement was reserved.