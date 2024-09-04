A gang hitman accused of mercilessly killing a little boy and his gang boss father has finally confessed to his crimes, saying revenge was the motivation for the murders. The shocking admissions by Cole Nel, 24, were made as he returned to Wynberg Regional Court on Monday for the commencement of sentencing procedures.

Two years after the horrific shooting which rocked Lavender Hill, Nel admits to shooting the alleged leader of the Fast Guns, Cheslin Nelson, 42, and his 11-year-old son, Jordan Brown, in September 2022. The Grade 5 pupil from Prince George Primary School was visiting his father’s home in Shepherd Way when Nel entered and opened fire on those inside the home. Inocent kid: Jordan Brown, 11. Picture: supplied During the explosive bail hearings it was revealed that Cole was a member of the Fast Guns gang, and a bodyguard to Nelson, who was the gang leader.

But while in prison he had joined the Flakkas gang and used his position of trust to get close to Nelson to kill him. It was alleged that on the day of the fatal shooting, he arrived at Nelson’s wendy house and hid his firearm in an outside toilet and after scouting who was present, he fetched the gun and shot them. While many believed Jordan was caught in a hail of bullets aimed at his father and fellow skollies, Magistrate Goolam Bawa has highlighted the testimonies of witnesses who said Jordan was shot first.

Shot dead: Cheslin Nelson. Picture: supplied Nel was busted by the Anti-Gang Unit and his bail was later denied by Bawa. He faced two counts of murder, three of attempted murder and firearm related charges. In his plea statement, Nel admits to going to the gang headquarters where he claims skollies were packing tik and Mandrax to supply to dealers later in the day.

He says Nelson called him into a room and handed him a loaded firearm and told him to wait in the street where someone would collect it. Nel says he became angry as Nelson called him a p*** and belittled him. Deadly find: Shooting took place in Lavender Hill in 2022. Picture: Leon Knipe While standing in the street for nearly 30 minutes with the gun, he became angrier.

He said: "I did not like the way Cheslin spoke to me and the way he treated me despite everything he has done to me. “I remember how I spent a year in custody for a crime I didn't commit because Cheslin wanted to protect the real perpetrator and I did not want to be associated with the Fast Guns gang anymore.“ Nel says he walked back into Nelson's hokkie and just opened fire and claims at some point Jordan was shot.

He added "Everything was so fast. I just wanted to kill everyone in there to end the leadership of the Fast Guns and be rid of them." According to Nel’s criminal record, he was convicted of murdering a member of the Mongrels gang in 2019 and was given a sentence of five years. Nel was also charged with the murder of six-year-old Nathalia Pienaar, but was later acquitted.