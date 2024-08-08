Cops have arrested a 47-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of Hanover Park mom Chantel Pasquelle. Police say the suspect was arrested on Monday night, two days after the domestic violence victim was laid to rest.

Chantel was admitted to Groote Schuur Hospital on 27 June after she had been stabbed and assaulted. She had been in a coma and died on 28 July. A community activist who asked not to be named said on the day of the assault, the police were alerted to the incident.

The activist claimed: “They went to the house and they didn’t even go inside for a wellness check. They could hear the woman screaming for help inside but they did nothing.” “The police who are supposed to help people, decided to get into their cars and left the woman in distress. “The suspect had allegedly called the family and told them that he would kill her and that is when they went to the home with the police.

“She had a head injury and was in a coma for all those weeks leading to her demise. The community is really shocked and angry about what happened,” the activist said. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk previously confirmed the Anti-Gang Unit is investigating a case of murder following the death of the 40-year-old woman who was assaulted during the month of June. “According to reports she sustained stab wounds and bruises to her body and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.