As the official festive season approaches, the City of Cape Town has announced changes to the MyCiTi bus service, ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy the holiday spirit without the hassle of traffic. Passengers can again look forward to late-night shopping at the V&A Waterfront and Canal Walk while Atlantis residents can enjoy a special service to the Silwerstroomstrand beach and resort on some weekends and public holidays.

The buses will continue to operate from morning until evening, seven days a week with peak morning and afternoon services being less frequent from 17 December until 5 January 2025 to align with the lower demand over this period. Mayco for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas said: “We want residents to enjoy their time off without having to worry about traffic as all the holiday makers make their way to the shopping malls and beautiful spots around Cape Town. “As of this Friday, 6 December, passengers can enjoy doing their late night shopping at Canal Walk knowing the last bus will only be departing Canal Walk at 22:15. Same applies to the V&A Waterfront from 13 December with the last bus only departing from the mall at 22:15.”

Quintas added that, “I am also very happy to confirm that residents in Atlantis, Pella and Mamre can again look forward to the Silverstroomstrand holiday service between 14 December and 5 January 2025. “We want you to make the most of your time knowing that you have a frequent; reliable and safe bus service available to you from morning to night.” The late-night shopping services will operate as follows:

Canal Walk 6 – 23 December 2024 • Route D08 – Last bus will depart Canal Walk at 22:15

• Route T03 – Last bus will depart Canal Walk at 22:15 V&A Waterfront 13 – 30 December 2024