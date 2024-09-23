A dog from Grassy Park that was rescued from a life-threatening chain is on the road to recovery thanks to the staff at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. The animal welfare organisation rescued the pup known as Jack after executing a warrant at a house last week amid concerns for the animal’s wellbeing.

“He was full of parasites, underweight, and the chain around his neck had been there for so long it had become part of him. He had no water, no food in sight, no freedom, no hope, and no escape. “Cruelty stinks in every sense of the word, but in Jack’s case, it was literal. Inspector Taljaard smelled him before he saw him—the sickening odour of rot is unmistakable,” the SPCA said. The inspector found that the chain was so entangled that the animal was restricted to just a few steps. It had also penetrated and embedded in the animal’s neck.

“It couldn’t be removed without emergency surgery. Jack had to be transported to our hospital with his chain intact. While sedation brought him his first taste of relief, it left our veterinary team shocked. “With the chain finally removed and the site cleaned and sterile, Jack was fully anaesthetised for surgery to remove the large growth of skin that would’ve left him feeling choked, even without the 2kg weight of the chain he’d carried.” The animal took his first step after surgery over the weekend and is now available for adoption.