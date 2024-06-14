A report into a century old white supremist residence at Stellenbosch University (SU) likened to the KKK, has found that its existence and activities was known, and was an “open secret”. A panel comprising advocate Nick de Jager (chair), Dr Derek Swemmer, and Penny van der Bank, was appointed to investigate following the discovery of two rooms and “disturbing items” at the Wilgenhof men’s residence in January.

“Hool 88” (slum 88) was the room where Wilgenhof’s internal disciplinary committee, “die Nagligte”, conducted their “disciplinary activities” at night. Submissions to the panel confirmed the number 88 was used to symbolise white supremacy, in reference to the phrase “Heil Hitler” or “HH”, with the letter H the eighth in the alphabet. The number was used in the rooms and on its contents, to convey white supremacy, the report found.

The “Toe Argief” (closed archive) room contained records and memorabilia such as Nagligte costumes, shoes and paraphernalia, including black robes with pointed hoods - eerily similar to the KKK in the US. The report recommended that SU close the residence, and facilitate dialogue with staff, students, and their leadership; that all rooms in all residences be periodically audited and inspected; and that all items found should be kept in the SU Archive and/or SU Museum. The panel also recommended the investigation of a man, and whether he is still a registered student, in relation to an off-campus Nagligte initiation in 2023.

The symbols and practices of Wilgenhof were connected with those of the KKK, Nazism, and white supremacy and its practices involved nudity, sexually inappropriate behaviour and molestation, the report said. The “Nagligte” were formed in 1914 and were responsible for initiation and disciplinary functions. In 2023, the group hosted an initiation on a farm with the help from a private company.

Reunions were periodically held at Wilgenhof, during which former residents demanded to experience the Nagligte ritual, the report found. “The fact that ou-Wilgenhoffers can come onto SU campus and relive these rituals demonstrates, at its lowest, that SU is not opposed to such activities in the name of tradition,” the report stated. The University said the Rectorate has unanimously accepted the principal recommendation of closing the residence and alternative uses of the buildings will be considered.