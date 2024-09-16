Lavender Hill is boasting a new world-class facility that will benefit the community, sports clubs and school in years to come. The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (WCAS) and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) hosted a celebration of the Lavender Hill Shared Facility last week, bringing together local learners, school principals, seniors’ fitness groups, private sector partners, ward councillors, and sporting bodies.

Mense will be able to play football, softball, and rugby on the kwaai green turfs, and there’s also a hockey astroturf; spaces for indoor fitness classes; and netball and tennis courts. Fans can cheer for their teams from the grandstand, and people can make use of the clubhouse, complete with parking, and a dugout. Fight club: Intonga fighters battling. Picture: supplied WCAS MEC Ricardo Mackenzie hopes many sport stars will be born at the facility.

He says: “We believe that right here in Lavender Hill and in communities across our province, there are winners. There are future Springboks and Bafana Bafana stars. “We have developed these facilities, where we run sport and recreation programmes daily, to make sure that there are opportunities for identifying and developing young talents. “But it is not only about finding future champions. All children must have the chance to play, create, compete, perform, and have fun doing healthy activities.”

Excited: Ricardo Mackenzie. Picture: from facebook Mackenzie continued that they are acknowledging that there is a need to address inequalities in infrastructure available for school sport and recreation. He adds: “In addition to this shared facility, we are working with municipalities and other partners to develop shared facilities in Mitchells Plain, Malmesbury, George, Beaufort West and Kraaifontein. “Thank you to all the organisations and passionate people who are working with us to create more opportunities for young people in our province.”