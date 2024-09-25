Police have yet to confirm when American student, Brook Cheuvront’s autopsy will be completed, as her grieving father asked for privacy to deal with the loss of his daughter. Steve Cheuvront took to Facebook on Monday, asking the world to respect their right to privacy as they grieve their 20-year-old daughter tragic death.

Brook, who had ‘lived for adventure and nature’ sadly lost her life on Saturday, while hiking along Devil’s Peak in Cape Town. The father shared his last photograph standing with Brook at the airport in August 2024 as she departed for South Africa. Brook was a student at the University of North Carolina and had joined an internship associated with the Morehead-Cain Scholarship through Justice Desk Africa’s Ntsika ye Themba programme, which focuses on educating young boys about gender based violence and toxic masculinity.

She had been attending classes at the University of Cape Town (UCT) relating to the programme. Steve wrote on Facebook: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic, unexpected and accidental loss of our beloved daughter, Brook Ceclia. She illuminated our lives and left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing her. “In lieu of flowers, The Cheuvront Family wishes to have a scholarship fund for Avery High School honouring Brook.”

UCT spokesman Elijah Moholola referred queries to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The US institution did not respond to queries. Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said he could not comment on the post mortem but confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened for investigation. “There are no new developments to report at this stage,” he added.

JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security for the City of Cape Town said drone technology known as ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) played a crucial role in finding the missing hiker on Sunday. He said the City was requested to assist after an initial foot search was conducted by SANPARKS rangers and other role players on Saturday. Brook’s body was spotted on the Eastern Buttress ridgeline by the ISR pilot.