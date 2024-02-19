Cape Town - Cape Town residents have taken to social media to complain about a foul smell wafting across the city. It has been confirmed that it is coming from a cattle ship at the harbour. The complaints and reports are coming in from Woodstock, Observatory, Greenpoint and, predominantly, the CBD.

City of Cape Town water and sanitation Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said Environmental Health had confirmed that the source of the stench was a ship in the harbour. The ship had arrived last night and was carrying cattle. It was due to leave the port at 9pm today. Badroodien had previously said the City had been made aware of what was described as a sewage smell blanketing parts of the city such as Woodstock, Observatory, Greenpoint and, mainly, the CBD. Some residents took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to complain about the pong.

How to describe the smell to someone who isn’t in the Cape Town? it’s like a sewage that’s blocked and decided to explode, mix that smell with rotten fish smell from the harbour, then add cow dung and goat pee.



This is an animal welfare issue.

If a smell this foul can emanate from a ship to multiple suburbs in Cape Town - one can only imagine the conditions these poor animals are living in.

