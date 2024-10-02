The Hawks have launched a manhunt for a group of cash-in-transit robbers who allegedly killed a security guard over an empty cash bag. Nearly 10 months after the horrific shooting which led to the death of a Fidelity ADT guard at The Stables Shopping Centre in Dunoon, cops have called on the public to help identify and catch the boewe, who were caught on CCTV footage.

The shocking incident on 4 December 2023 shortly after 12pm resulted in one death and two bystanders being injured. At the time Wahl Bartmann, CEO of Fidelity Services Group, explained that the officer was attacked while leaving the store with an empty bag and his partner was ambushed as he tried to assist him. He said while one officer entered a retail outlet to collect cash, the other crewman was stationed outside to protect the site.

The officer was not able to access the cash and left the premises with an empty bag and as he returned to the vehicle a suspect tried to attack him from behind. His colleague witnessed the incident and attempted to draw his handgun but was attacked by another suspect who managed to grab his firearm and shoot the first officer on his left side. Bartmann said the bullet penetrated the officer’s heart and exited his chest, getting lodged in his bulletproof vest at the back.

The crewman dropped the bag and ran for cover, and the suspects snatched the empty money bag and fired several shots recklessly into the air and fled. Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Zinzi Hani, says the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team have now launched a massive manhunt for the gang. “Preliminary reports indicated that the gang made off with one firearm, a magazine as well as rounds after holding up a security cash truck. A crew member was fatally wounded during an ensuing shootout between the robbers and the security detail escorting the cash truck.”