The CEO of the Castle of Good Hope is worried that squatters will riot as the deadline for their eviction looms. The Castle’s moat has become a dumping ground and has become clogged up with vullis as scores of homeless mense squat at the historic landmark.

In September, the Western Cape High Court issued an eviction order to the National Public Works Department (DPWI) regarding the illegal occupation of the area surrounding the Castle. However, the court-mandated relocation deadline of 17 October 2024 was already missed. CEO Calvyn Gilfellan believes the squatters will resist eviction despite assistance with relocation offered.

“Any act, even if they (Sheriff) break up one tent, will be seen as an act of aggression,” he says. “It's not like the community did not have an opportunity through the court order to take up the City’s offer for safe spaces.” The Castle, recognized as the oldest structure in the City and a designated Grade 1 National Monument, has faced challenges in recent years with mense putting up make-shift tents.

According to Gilfellan, the eviction will take place in the next two to three days but believes the homeless were not adequately informed about their impending eviction. “If people don't vacate, then a new process kicks in. The Sheriff of the court now has the necessary permission to relocate the people.” But the City says social workers have been working with the DPWI to document the unlawful occupants through on-site interviews.

The City says no specific date has been set for the eviction. “Offers of transitional shelter at City Safe Spaces and NGO-run night shelters have been made, and remain available,” the City confirms. The DPWI did not respond to queries.