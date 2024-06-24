Squatters around the Castle of Good Hope in the CBD now also face eviction as the national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is set to follow in the footsteps of the City of Cape Town to purge homeless mense from public spaces. The Castle, one of the oldest buildings in the city and a Grade 1 National Monument, has been plagued in recent years as squatters put up makeshift hokkies and tents on the side.

Both the Castle's reputation as a renowned tourist destination and the safety of the local community are being negatively impacted by the illegal occupation. DPWI spokesperson Thami Mchunu confirmed the court papers were signed two weeks ago already. South Africa - Cape Town - 19 January 2022 - Carlos Mesquita, Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) He said seeing that the matter is against homeless people, it is required that the government apply for a special service date, which is July 31.

Mchunu explains: “The purpose of the special service date is to have our papers translated into Afrikaans and isiXhosa and also for a Sheriff of the Court to do loud hailing informing the occupiers about the eviction. “Thereafter, on September 17, the application is to be served before court.” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the City welcomes the DPWI's eviction application for the Castle. The unlawful occupation began during the national lockdown period in 2020.

He said it was high time that site was restored for public use, not only for its tourism and economic importance, “but also for the sake of the unlawful occupants, as accepting social assistance to get off the streets is the best choice for dignity, health and well-being. The Mayor says: “No person has the right to reserve a public space as exclusively theirs, while indefinitely refusing all offers of shelter and social assistance.” While the eviction application procedure is ongoing, offers of interim housing at City Safe Spaces and night shelters managed by non-governmental organisations have also been made over time.

Castle of Good Hope CEO Calvin Gilfillan said he will avail himself once a decision has been made. The announcement comes days after the Western Cape High Court had also granted the City of Cape Town a final eviction order, enabling it to begin removing hundreds of illegal street people occupying public places in the CBD. The final eviction order is for the people living at City owned sites such as along Buitengracht Street, FW de Klerk Boulevard, Foregate Square, taxi rank and Foreshore, Helen Suzman Boulevard, Strand Street, Foreshore/ N1, Virginia Avenue and Mill Street Bridge in the city.