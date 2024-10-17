Cape Town's popular entertainment venue, GrandWest, has announced a complete shutdown of its operations from next week. GrandWest will shut down from 20 to 22 October for essential electrical upgrades, ensuring enhanced service and infrastructure resilience.

GrandWest General Manager Mervyn Naidoo emphasised the importance of this upgrade for guests and staff alike. “We are now entering phase three of our electrical system upgrade. The first and second phases were carried out in February and early October this year. When it is complete, our overhauled electrical infrastructure and new generators will be better able to deal with future inconsistencies in grid supply,” he explained. In an effort to minimise disruption to guests, the decision was made to close the entire complex rather than implement a partial shutdown.

“We have again chosen to shut down the complex completely, as partial shutdowns are disruptive to guests, and they would not give contractors the space and time they need for the new installations. “Guests are welcome to visit the venue on Sunday, 20 October; however, they must exit the complex by 10pm as contractors prepare to take over operations at 11pm. “The extensive work is set to be wrapped up in time for engineers to commence testing early on Tuesday, 22 October, followed by staff preparations for reopening in the afternoon,” Naidoo added.