WhatsApp messages between two siblings accused of fraud related to the death of ‘Noem my Skollie’ actor David “Gums” Manuel showed the duo drukked for larger insurance policy payouts just days before the actor’s brutal murder. Siblings Wanda Mbele and Sindiswa Mbele were arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering soon after the deaths of Manuel and his best friend Alfonso Fisher on 8 October in NY 141, Gugulethu.

The siblings, who have not been charged with murder, appeared at the Athlone Magistrates Court yesterday, with their families and community members filling the public gallery and visibly emotional and upset. The State read out a supplementary affidavit in opposition of the bail application. Killed: Actor David Manuel. Picture Facebook The WhatsApp messages show conversations between the two, in which the brother said he had just returned from Capitec to increase the policy taken out.

He then says, “this is scary” and “I know, but they are going to die Sindi”. The State said that the WhatsApp messages showed that the siblings had knowledge that the two men were going to be killed soon. On 4 October, they also had a conversation on WhatsApp about increasing the cover amount for Patrick Manuel, the brother of David.

On 12 October, Wanda sent an email to the office of Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, referring to himself as a concerned neighbour of the deceased actor. He wrote: “This is now a plea to the Minister to assist with a helping hand so that we can bury the star in a rather decent manner, as he has nothing under his name and as the community we are on our knees asking for assistance on this matter at hand.” The State said that there were deleted messages on Wanda’s phone which needed to be restored.

There were also WhatsApp messages and voice notes, some between the siblings, supporting the States case. There is a voice note in which Wanda said he had instructed Sindiswa to go to the police station and make an affidavit for the identification purposes of David. She would then take the affidavit to a contact Wanda had at Home Affairs who would then assist her in obtaining a birth certificate so that she could identify the deceased at the State mortuary

The prosecutor said: “I want to put this to the attention of this court that our experience in these insurance fraud investigations, these fraudsters make sure that they first recruit people inside institutions to enable the fluidity of the claim process. “We are probing that avenue to identify the Home Affairs contact of applicant 1 and what was the gratification. “The same applies to the person at Capitec Bank and Old Mutual Group Schemes.”