Eight men who allegedly planned a Cash-In Transit heist met their match when they were shot dead by the Saps Task Force. The dramatic shootout in Khayelitsha on Monday night saw a total of 12 people being shot as cops uncovered a huge gun and explosives stash in the house used by the diewe.

According to a Daily Voice source, the shootout saw cops ‘wiping out’ the brazen skelms who opened fire on officers using assault rifles. “What happened was that they had planned a heist and had armed-up and even got explosives,” says the source. “They were skarrelling for a car that could be used to ram a CIT van but were unsuccessful and they went back to Khayelitsha where a close eye was being kept on them.

“As Task Force approached the house where they were hiding out they sommer started klapping skote on the Task Force who returned fire.” Firepower: AK-47 rifles were confiscated. Pictures: supplied In what looked like a scene from a movie, the source says the gunmen perched on a roof and opened fire using assault rifles. “Task Force basically wiped them out. All you heard was rapid gunfire, then it went quiet and we knew, die manne is vrek,” says the source.

“At the scene you just saw bodies on roofs as they tried to escape. The kingpin who travelled from Joburg to Cape Town was shot just above his bum and could be heard complaining that he will never sit on a toilet again. “In the house the bodies were found next to their guns but the explosives were found in bags and the Bomb Squad was called in. None of the Task Force mense were hurt, they just said Algamdulillah (thank God) and left.” Police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, says the planned heist was foiled by a multi-disciplinary team.

“A multi-disciplinary team comprising DPCI [Hawks] members, intelligence operatives, Special Task Force members, security company officials following up on vital information about a possible cash in transit robbery pounced on would-be robbers in Town Two, Khayelitsha early on Monday evening. “As the team approached the suspects, the would-be robbers started firing shots at police who retaliated. As a consequence eight suspects were shot dead and five were arrested.” Seized: Cops stopped armed men. Pictures: supplied Potelwa says cops confiscated seven AK 47 Rifles, two R5 Rifles, one R4 Rifle, one Dashprod Rifle, two 9mm pistols, three improvised explosive charges and numerous magazines filled with rounds of ammunition.