Two suspected robbers were shot and killed following an attempted hijacking of a courier vehicle. The deadly shooting incident took place on Thursday afternoon on the corner of Clivia and Geranium Streets in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, when the driver of a courier vehicle was doing deliveries in the area.

Police say upon reaching his destination, the driver was approached by four men who pointed a firearm at him. The suspects threatened the driver and a fight broke out. Out: Lifeless robber’s body. Picture: supplied The skelms took the driver’s cellphone and bank cards.

The driver then took out his firearm and killed two of the robbers. Photos of the lifeless bodies of the two suspects circulated in crime groups on WhatsApp shortly after the incident. One was lying on his back in the street, while another was lying face down in a nearby field.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk says an inquest is open, as well as cases of attempted carjacking and armed robbery. He reveals that investigating officers found a fake gun on the scene, which was handed in as an exhibit for further processing. The motive for the incident is believed to be hijacking and robbery.

Lentegeur Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Byron de Villiers says hijackings have increased in the area. While expressing regret at the loss of two lives, he commends the courier driver for protecting himself, saying: “We understand that he was busy doing a delivery, and he only wanted to protect his life at that time.” He denied rumours that the courier driver had been arrested.

He explains: “[But] we hope that the victim will be given a fair trial if it goes to trial. We understand that it is an inquest at the moment, we will see what the outcome of the investigation will be.” Meanwhile, ward councillor Avron Plaatjies says the increase in car-jackings in the area is deeply concerning, and called on community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Plaatjies says: “I strongly condemn the recent attempted hijacking incident that occurred in Montclair, where a driver was forced to take drastic measures to defend himself.