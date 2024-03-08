The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate will host a careers expo in Mitchells Plain on 20 March, offering jobseekers and learners the opportunity to get to know more about various career options. The city says its departments within Safety and Security are no strangers to career expos, but this will be the first time that all of them will participate in a single event.

Those attending the event at the Lentegeur Civic Centre will have their pick of officials to interrogate about what it takes to join the ranks. Departments include Metro Police, Law Enforcement Department, the Traffic Services; Fire & Rescue, Disaster Risk Management (DRM), the Public Emergency Communication Centre (PECC) and Events. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says: “Our Safety and Security Directorate has grown steadily over the past decade, with ongoing investments to promote public safety.

“We also want to generate an interest among the youth in the work that we’re doing, because they are our future constables and superintendents and firefighters – the heroes that will continue the fight for a safer city. “Career expos are an opportunity to tap into the experience of people working in different fields, for a first-hand account of what it takes to do their job, whether it be the academic qualifications or the type of character or personality required. “We look forward to welcoming learners, but also the broader community to the first of what-we-intend-to-be–a series of career expos in different parts of the city.”

Ward Councillor Avron Plaatjies has encouraged the community to attend the expo. Plaatjies says: “The safety and security Directorate is a key component of the City’s service delivery model. “We are known for pushing boundaries and going beyond the call of duty.