The Samora Machel Community police forum warns car tracking companies to contact the police before chasing suspects. This after two security guards were attacked in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

The pair had been tracing a stolen vehicle in Eyadini, Samora Machel when they were shot and robbed of their service pistols. The suspects ran away from the scene and they have not yet been arrested. It is unclear whether the shooters were in possession of the stolen vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says crime scene experts were on the scene combing the area for clues, following the shooting incident that happened around 5pm. “Two employees of a security company were shot and wounded in Samora Machel, both were transported to hospital, SAPS at the scene. Two counts of attempted murder were registered for investigation.” CPF spokesperson Bongani Maqhungwana says private security guards should work with SAPS in crime hot spots.

“It has become a trend that young men hijack cars,even SAPS has now formed a team focused only on hijacking. “The problem is that they were told to contact SAPS before they get into the area, especially when they are tracing a stolen vehicle. “If they are going there alone, especially without a back up, they are going to be targets.