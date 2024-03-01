Traffic had to be redirected after a woman’s car almost disappeared down a sinkhole in Woodstock on Thursday morning. There was a pipe burst and while other cars avoided driving on that side of the road in Chapel Street, the motorist drove through the water. Unfortunately, her Kia Picanto’s left front side sunk into the hole leaving the other tyres spinning in the air.

The City of Cape Town’s emergency services went to rescue the woman. An eyewitness says: “A taxi came past just before the car sank into that hole and made a wide turn, away from the water. And then that car came down the opposite way and the lady decided to go through the water and she sank. Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said council workers were on site to fix the hole on Thursday.

Badroodien says: “The City’s Water and Sanitation teams responded to a burst pipe complaint in Chapel Street in Woodstock this morning. “Upon arrival, they discovered that a car was stuck in the hole created by the pipe burst. “The team was on site finalising the repair and water, which we expected to be restored within a few hours after the incident.