Another victim of an alleged car-jamming dief has come forward, saying he was robbed of R18 000 in Kromboom Park. A man was caught red-handed as he broke into a vehicle at the Rondebosch Common on 14 November and tried to get away in a black Mercedes Benz.

He was arrested after the car’s owners caught him and held him until police arrived. The driver of the Merc claimed he simply offered the man a lift to the Common. The alleged skelm is known to the Rondebosch community and apparently uses a device to remotely jam car signals and then steals the owners’ belongings while they are jogging or walking at the Common without any sign of forced entry. Suspicius: Lawrence Davids has a similar case. Picture: supplied Lawrence Davids believes the same suspect targeted him on 12 November when he parked his car at Woolworths Kromboom Park at around 6pm. He also noticed a black Merc near his car.

“I always lock my car twice with the remote and I was not even in the shop for long, when I came out there was nothing out of the ordinary. “When I took my bank card out of my pocket to put it back into my wallet, I realised my wallet is not where I left it in the centre console. “I thought maybe I put it in my glove compartment but there was nothing.

“I saw my cellphones were also missing. I thought I put everything in my laptop bag behind my driver’s seat and realised my laptop bag is also missing.” Davids says that the suspect took both his personal and work cellphones, his wallet and work laptop with his hard drives. The suspect then cleared his credit card of R18 000 at a shop called Charnat Cash Store, leaving a paltry R1000. “What is strange is that he exceeded my daily limit without my pin. He tried to withdraw money again from my account but by that time the account was blocked.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed a theft out of a motor vehicle case was registered at Lansdowne SAPS. He says: “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.” Twigg said that a 54-year-old man was arrested on attempted theft out of motor vehicle case and made a court appearance on Monday, at Wynberg Magistrates Court for a similar incident in Sawkins Road, Rosebank when the victim went for a jog.