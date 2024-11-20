A notorious car-jamming dief was caught red-handed as he broke into a vehicle at the Rondebosch Common while his alleged getaway car, a larney Mercedes Benz, was confiscated by cops. The skelm is known to the community and apparently uses a device to remotely jam car signals and then steals the owners’ belongings while they are jogging or walking at the Common.

The first incident took place on Tuesday, 12 November around 6pm when the first victim was at the Common for her weekly run and her handbag and jacket was stolen. The upset vrou explains: “In my handbag was my whole life, including my wallet and ID. “When I got back to my car I did not even notice my belongings were stolen because it was in the boot and I did not bother to check.”

“As I started driving home, I started getting notifications from the bank that my different bank cards were being tapped and when I checked my boot I realised my bag and jacket were gone. “They tapped my business card, credit card, personal card and my children’s cards.” car skem in caught in the car picture screen grab The skirk managed to steal a total of R3200 from her accounts and her bank statements show the transactions were made at Fatima Mini Market in Maitland.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that the matter was reported to Claremont SAPS for investigation. He says: “No forced entry, so it is suspected that a remote jammer was used. No arrest, investigations continues.” Maar die dief het sy rieme styf geloop last Thursday when the second victim caught him in the act.

The woman, who asked not to be named, says: “When we got back to our car from our second lap, we caught the suspect red handed inside our car. “He tried to get away in a Mercedes Benz but my husband chased after him and caught him in time. “We kept him until the police came and he offered my husband R2000 so that we do not go to the police station and open a case.

“Everyone stopped running and thanked us because people were saying that the same thing happened to them, but they never caught the suspect. “They did not arrest the getaway driver because there is not enough evidence against him. He said the guy just asked him to drop him at the Common.” Van Wyk says the 54-year-old suspect was charged with attempted theft out of a motor vehicle.