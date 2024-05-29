[Compiled by Theolin Tembo, Reporting by: Shakirah Thebus, Mandilakhe Tshwete and Venecia Valentine] Millions of South Africans are expected to make their mark today as they vote in the 2024 national and provincial elections.

In Cape Town, some voting stations saw queuing lines as young and old made their mark. With a number of the youth coming out in numbers to let their vote count. Voting stations opened at 7am across the country as South Africans geared up to vote in the seventh democratic elections. “Daily Voice” journalists went out to speak to voters and hear what they have to say. Journalist and author Shafiq Morton shared that for him voting was a satisfactory experience as he made his mark at the Zonnebloem NEST voting station in Walmer Estate.

“I've just made the observation: the IEC needs to up its technology. Your voting forms are folded up like a serviette and given to you, and that's making it really slow. “So I think they really need to digitalise the whole system, and I think it will make it a lot easier for, for older people in particular. Because I think the queues are going to be pretty long today,” Morton said. “At the beginning of the day elderly voters were taken to the front of the queue. But I see that the presiding officer has now changed his mind, which I think is unfair, because elderly people are making sacrifices by standing in the queue; sometimes their legs aren't going to be able to make it.”

Proud voters from Rocklands, Clive America, 71, and wife Joyce America, 66, went out to vote at Caradale Primary school in Mitchells Plain. The pensioner couple said the experience was smooth and hassle free. "Without any hassles or lengthy queues, we managed to cast our vote with ease. Being at our age, it's a blessing to still be able to get up and go out to vote. “We urge the youth to make an effort to make your voice heard, seeing that you are able to go vote, please do it for a better future.

Tristan Luke Hartman, 21, and his 18-year-old brother Timothy Joseph Hartman from Rondebosch East cast their vote -- for the very first time -- at Garlandale High School Hall. Tristan shared why it was important for him to vote and what were some of the key issues impacting his decision. His brother Timothy also shared what it was like voting for the first time.

“I believe it's important to come out to vote because I think collectively, as a group of South Africans, we can say that this country isn't exactly the best it has been and it isn't going too well. “So I think that voting today for all young people, especially between the ages of 18 and 25, it's up to us to make the change. “We actually can bring around the change that this country needs. So when you go vote today, don't just vote for any party. Vote for one that you think is right,” Tristan said.

Timothy said that it was a little daunting for him at first, but eventually he came to a choice. “My main thing was which party will best suit my needs, and my desires for the future .. Like which party actually, works here at home, in our house? And I think I was okay. “[It is also thinking about] who helps the greater ... So then eventually I came up with a choice. But it was very conflicting at first because all these parties are saying good things, but will they implement it? And then it was back and forth, but eventually I decided.”

Meanwhile, GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille ultimately shared words of encouragement for voters, and for people to go make their mark. “I appeal to all South Africans to go out and vote today. The little cross. It's not just the cross. There's a lot of value to that little cross. Put that value to your vote. But when you make your cross, think about yourself. “How you feel at that moment? Your vote is your secret. Your vote can bring about change, so the value of the vote is so important. And you know, I've been listening to the radio this morning watching television, and I'm so, so proud of South Africans,” De Lille said.