Libraries across Cape Town will be reverting to pre-Covid-19 pandemic settings as borrowing periods will be shortened, and newspaper and magazine subscriptions will be cut. The City of Cape Town’s Directorate for Community Services and Health announced last week that changes to its rules and services would be implemented from 1 February.

The City’s Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Patricia van der Ross says: “During the pandemic, borrowing privileges were extended to a one-month lending period and a maximum of 20 items for all borrowers. Those were extraordinary times, and the City adjusted to benefit our patrons who couldn’t access the library or materials as readily. “The longer borrowing period means other patrons wait longer to enjoy all the material our libraries offer. It also meant fines accumulated quickly, due to the higher number of items that could be borrowed.” The Department also announced that its local libraries would be discontinuing their subscriptions to printed newspapers and magazines, as the provincial grant for printed newspapers and magazines would be cut this year.

However, to cater to patrons still requiring access to newspaper and magazine material, the Department shared that it will make electronic copies available via PressReader, free of charge for all its library card holders. Patricia says: “We want all our patrons to enjoy as much of our libraries’ offerings as possible. The number of items that can be borrowed will go back to 12 for an adult and seven for children for a borrowing period of two weeks with an opportunity to renew the items for a longer period. “Patrons with 20 overdue items quickly reached the maximum fine limit on the system, resulting in their accounts being blocked.