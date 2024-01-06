Three law enforcement officers have been praised for their quick response in assisting a woman who had gone into labour on a gravel road near Sunningdale in Cape Town on Friday morning. “I’m very happy to hear of the exploits of three of our officers who helped deliver a baby yesterday morning,” City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said.

“The officers were conducting operations in Rivergate near Sunningdale at about 10.45am yesterday (Friday) morning, when they came across a heavily pregnant lady laying on a gravel road in the area,” he said. “They soon discovered that she was in labour, and jumped into action, with Officer Clinton Bonke leading from the front. “With his encouragement, he managed to calm the distraught mother to be, and guided her as she gave birth to a beautiful, bouncing baby boy at around midday.

“Mom and baby were in good health and taken to a medical facility for observation by a family member who arrived on scene,” Smith said. Officer Bonke said it was an unbelievable experience under extreme circumstances, considering it was the first time he helped deliver a baby. “I want to convey our thanks to Officer Bonke and Law Enforcement Officers Ayanda Sinkwane and Mongezi Masoka, and I wish the mom and her newborn well,” Smith said.