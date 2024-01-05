Tributes have been pouring in for Santa Claus of Longbeach Mall. For nearly a decade, 82-year-old Fred Francklin played the role of Father Christmas, putting smiles on the faces of little ones, and even adults.

The father of four, who sported a luscious natural white beard, even drove an old red car reminiscent of Santa’s sleigh. The mall on Wednesday announced the passing of Fred in a heartfelt message to shoppers. The Facebook post received over 9 000 reactions, with many customers sharing their memories of Santa.

Fred’s daughter Sandy says she was overwhelmed by the amount of messages received. For nearly a decade, 82-year-old Fred Francklin played the role of Father Christmas, putting smiles on the dials of little kids, and sometimes even adults. Picture: Supplied “As his children we fondly remember him as a dad who was always there. He lived for his children, he was a great role model,” she says. Sandy adds that her father’s role as Santa began when one of his best friends who was the previous Father Christmas also passed away.

“He loved every minute of it, he loved seeing the smiles on the little ones faces. In fact, his very last words to me pointed to a day when a four-month-old baby sat on his lap smiling, he said “that because it’s unconditional love,” and that words stuck in my mind,” she says. Longbeach Mall marketing manager Minnin du Preez says Fred was an integral part of the festive season. “Fred did what he did with such a willing heart, he always had a jovial spirit, so much so that people would even phone to ask if Santa was going to be there,” she adds.