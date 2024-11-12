Residents in Garlandale Crescent, Athlone, have been warned to be on the look out for a Cape Cobra which was discovered at a house. A resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said the slang was detected on Friday morning around 9am but has not been caught yet.

“I was busy doing washing and saw a snake trying to climb up by my garage wall. At first I didn't take notice of it, thinking it's just a mole snake because we've had a few of those before. But later a stray cat came and I tried to chase it away. “Then I saw the cat sniffing at something and hitting it with his paw. That's when I saw the snake raise its head and its hood opened. We were all shocked and slightly frightened as it's the first time seeing a Cape Cobra here in the area.” Mobile: Juvenile Cape Cobra. Picture: supplied After contacting the SPCA, she alerted neighbours via the community Whatsapp Group Chat.

One neighbour supplied the number of Johaar Bassier, a snake handler and nature conservationist, who came out to look for the elusive slang twice. “Other neighbours said they saw one slithering down the Crescent, so it looks to be that it may have left or possibly another sighting.” Johaar said snake sightings this time of the year in bushy areas was nothing new, but pretty unusual in a developed such as Garlandale.

“Likely with the heavy rains they started making their way into more residential areas to escape the harsh weather and get more warmth. Shaun MacLeod, a snake rescue relocation coordinator confirmed that the image of the snake provided was that of a juvenile Cape Cobra. On Sunday, MacLeod removed a Cape Cobra from Melkbos.

Two weeks ago, snake wrangler Tyrone Ping removed a 60cm Cape cobra from a house in Milnerton. Cape of Good Hope SPCA Wildlife Supervisor Jon Friedman said snake sightings were completely normal at this time of the year. “Southern hemisphere snake species will have been slowly emerging from their winter hibernation, and are on the move in search of food, mates and for some species, egg-laying sites.”

According to Friedman, sightings of adult snakes usually peak around December in Cape Town. “From late December onwards into March, the season’s newly born and hatched baby snakes start emerging and people may well encounter these.” “Cobras like locations that provide them with good cover, so areas of long grass, piles of rubble and disused mammal burrows are favoured.”