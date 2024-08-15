A cancer patient from Bellville South says the City of Cape Town failed her as she and her family of eight are forced to live in the backyard of her own home, while illegal occupants are living rent free in her home. Lena de Lange, 55, is battling stage 3 cervical cancer and is undergoing radiation therapy while living in a cold and leaky wendy house on Dammert Street.

Lena says she moved into the wendy in 1989 and had a lease agreement with the previous homeowner. On 20 June 2023, the owner moved out and because Lena was on the housing waiting list for 23 years, she was allegedly told by the City that she had first privilege to move in. Locked out: Lena de Lande, 55. Picture: Patrick Louw Lena says: “On top of the cancer I had two strokes, two heart attacks and I have anorexia and I am using morphine.

“I have to live in these conditions but I have a house. “The previous homeowner took on tenants who lived with him in the house, when he moved out, the tenants stayed behind and are now refusing to leave. “Last year I received a call from the housing department saying that I need to come and sign the papers, the house is mine and I was so thankful because I finally have a home.

“I asked them what is going to happen to the tenants living in the house, so from the first moment the housing department knew that illegal occupants were staying in the house and they did nothing. “They gave me the option that they can give me a flat in another area but the lease with my name on has this address, why should I leave?” Caregiver: Ashtolite Africa. Picture: Patrick Louw Lena says she is paying for electricity and water which they get from a neighbour.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo confirms that the house in Dammert Street has been assigned to Lena. He explains: “The City has been engaging on this matter. It is a tenancy and not ownership matter as the property belongs to the City. “After investigation and due diligence, it has been found that the person not in occupation - the backyard dweller - is the legal tenant based on the qualifying criteria.