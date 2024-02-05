Camps Bay residents are reeling from a violent attack on a woman, allegedly by a group of street children. The woman, who was jogging near the beachfront was stabbed under her arm on Saturday morning, allegedly by a street child who was trying to rob her.

The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Mayco Member, JP Smith, says the City had information suggesting that a group of street children, new to the area, were behind at least three other incidents. Camps Bay’s local councillor, Nicolla Jowell, says at least one suspect believed to have been involved in the stabbing incident on Saturday has been nabbed. However, police say they have yet to make an arrest and advised the victim to report the attack at Camps Bay Police Station.

Jowell says: “Having street children roaming in the area is not a new phenomenon – this issue comes and goes. “However, that’s not to say residents are comfortable with the situation, as it leaves them vulnerable. Unfortunately, as the City of Cape Town, there is not much we can do as this matter falls under the provincial Department of Social Development’s [DSD] mandate.” The Western Cape Department of Social Development said that if children younger than 18 were arrested, the Child Justice Act makes provision for procedures to be followed by the police, National Prosecuting Authority and DSD.