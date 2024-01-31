ChildSafe South Africa said it will continue to advocate for the 30km/h speed restriction around schools after a Grade 1 learner died after being hit by a vehicle at a school in Mitchells Plain. says it will continue to advocate for the 30km/h speed restriction around schools after a Grade 1 learner .

Six-year-old Arkash Okwan Mpayipheli from Langa died outside the gates of Wespoort Primary School while waiting for his transport last Thursday. A witness who spoke to the Daily Voice says the transport driver waited opposite the school and hooted for the boy to come over. The child ran across the road and was hit by a vehicle. He collapsed on the pavement and died on the scene. ChildSafe spokesperson, Zaitoon Rabaney, says they are calling for the modifications that influence drivers to drive slower speeds in school areas.

Rabaney says: “Equipping our children and their families with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate roads safely is paramount. Through educational programmes, campaigns, and targeted outreach efforts, we can foster a lasting positive impact on the safety culture within our city.” She says various factors contribute to the increased risk such as inadequate road infrastructure, a lack of supervision, and the necessity for many children to walk as their primary means of transport. She said the recent incident shows the urgency to fast-track traffic calming.