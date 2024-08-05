Grassy Park cops have warned would-be cable skelms to stop their nonsense after an alleged thief was shocked to death. Police spokesperson, Captain Wynita Kleinsmith, says cops were called to the scene in Pelikan Park on Friday morning after residents found the body.

“The community discovered the body on Friday morning at a cellphone tower at Pelikan Park High School. The person was laying behind the fence and it was found that a cable had been cut from the tower.” Targeted: Cellphone tower. Picture: supplied Kleinsmith says on inspection of the body an officer recognised the alleged skelm from Lotus River and his family was informed. “While on the scene one of our officers recognised him a well know thief known for breaking into homes so they went to his family in Lotus River and informed his family.

“While inspecting the body it was found that the hands were burnt and at this stage we suspect he cut the cables and got electrocuted but a post mortem still has to confirm that. “We registered an inquest docket as no foul play is suspected. It is also unclear when he climbed up the pole as he could have been there either during the early hours or the night before.” Kleinsmith says while several cable thieves arrested in the Grassy Park precinct have been sentenced recently, the skelms are taking a huge risk.