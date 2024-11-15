The two were arrested in Wellington on Wednesday and cops say the shipment was bound for Gauteng.

Cops have nabbed two foreign nationals with a tonne of stolen perly worth R7 million.

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg explains: “An intelligence driven operation conducted by members attached to Kuilsrivier Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit in conjunction with Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Investigation Unit led to the arrests of a Zimbabwean national, 38, and a Malawian national, 34, for the possession of abalone on Wednesday, 13 November 2024.

“The members received information of a truck that is loaded with abalone that is destined for Gauteng.

“The members operationalized the information and found the identified truck in the Wellington industrial area.