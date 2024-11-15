Cops have nabbed two foreign nationals with a tonne of stolen perly worth R7 million.
The two were arrested in Wellington on Wednesday and cops say the shipment was bound for Gauteng.
Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg explains: “An intelligence driven operation conducted by members attached to Kuilsrivier Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit in conjunction with Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environmental Investigation Unit led to the arrests of a Zimbabwean national, 38, and a Malawian national, 34, for the possession of abalone on Wednesday, 13 November 2024.
“The members received information of a truck that is loaded with abalone that is destined for Gauteng.
“The members operationalized the information and found the identified truck in the Wellington industrial area.
“The truck was searched and abalone weighing 567 kg concealed in black bags were found in the truck.
“Further investigations led the members to a Volkswagen Caddy where the members found abalone weighing 463 kg in the vehicle.
“The estimated street value of the abalone is R7 million.”
Twigg says the suspects are due to appear in the Wellington Magistrates’ court today.