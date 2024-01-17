A Golden Arrow bus crashed into three Delft homes after an attempting hijacking on Tuesday morning. Homeowner Siyolise Dyantyisi says she heard a bang at around 2am and then saw the bus crashing through her huisie.

A shocked Siyolise explains: “My husband and I went to the door and it was just dark and we couldn’t see anything. I screamed because I thought the house was on fire. “Our neighbours were standing outside and we couldn’t go outside because the bus was blocking the door. “My husband managed to jump onto our car and went to the road and saw that the bus damaged three houses.

“We later found out that the driver went to fetch other drivers and when he drove out of the informal settlement near us, there were men who tried to hijack the bus and as the driver tried to get away, he lost control.” Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer explains: “Golden Arrow can confirm an incident which occurred in Delft at approximately 3.35am on Tuesday morning in which a bus transporting employees was targeted by unknown gunmen. A Golden Arrow bus who came under threat in Delft crashed into three homes. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers A Golden Arrow bus crashed into three Delft homes after an attempting hijacking on Tuesday morning. Picturee: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “It is not clear what the motive was but a shot was fired causing our driver to lose control of the bus.

“This caused our bus to collide with the boundary walls of three houses. No injuries were sustained by anyone in the homes. “We have made contact with the homeowners in order to begin the process of repairing the damage and a case has been opened with the South African Police Services.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says Delft police responded to an accident at Lange Street, N2 Gateway, Delft.