An Athlone family is calling on cops to take action against an alleged drug mert accused of being behind the murder of a young woman who went to fetch her cellphone at his home. More than a month after the bludgeoned body of Jeneva Bailey, 33, was found on a veldjie in Hood Road, her family has received no answers about why the perpetrators who were identified by witnesses have not been arrested.

A family friend, who asked not to be named, explains: “Jeneva lived with her family in Athlone and was not married and had no children. She used Mandrax and often left home with her friends. “On 1 July, she did not come home and her mother was on her way to work when she received a call saying she must come home. “Her mother learnt of her death on a WhatsApp group when people circulated pictures of the covered body, but it was only later that she realised it was her child.

“On the scene the family was too traumatised to go look at the body but when they went to the mortuary they were told she was beaten and shot in the head, arm and back.” On case: Athlone Police Station. Picture: supplied Shortly after the murder, a woman who was at the home of the alleged drug mert, known as Deon, arrived at the family home. The 52-year-old famliy friend adds: “She was brought there and explained that on the day of the incident, Jeneva was upset and wanted her cellphone.

“We don’t know if the phone was stolen and sold there but she was determined [to get it] and the house in Bamford Avenue was not a place she would normally go to. “The witness said when she went inside, the music was put loud and there were other men inside. “The witness stayed with the family for three weeks and they even dressed her in a pardah to hide her identity and keep her safe.

“The police came to collect the witness but no arrests were ever made of the men who she identified as being present when Jeneva was last seen alive.” Last week, the family returned to Athlone SAPS to question the detective but received no answers. The friend goes on: “He [the cop] claimed the witness was bipolar and not a legit witness, but when she stayed with the family she was absolutely fine and could tell the whole story.”

Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana confirms the case and says: “The incident cited is still under investigation. The investigating officer is in contact with the family of the victim. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.” But the aggrieved family friend insists the slapgat detective is doing niks. The friend says: “They are lying. If the family did not go to the station, the detective would never have made contact with them.