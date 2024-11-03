Lifman was shot dead in the parking lot at the Garden Route Mall in George on Sunday.

Western Cape police confirmed they responded to a shooting incident at around 11:30 outside the Garden Route Mall in George where a 57-year-old man was killed by unknown assailants who fled the scene.

“The circumstances of the incident is now the subject of a police investigation, and more information cannot be disclosed at this stage,” said police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.

Traut said the identity of the victim is yet to be released by SAPS.