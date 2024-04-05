The family of the Langa boy who was scalded with boiling water were left disappointed after the attempted murder charge against the woman was withdrawn. Five-year-old Unako Khala was playing with his friends in front of Asanda Makaluza’s family home in Settlers on June 24 last year.

He was apparently banging on the gate when Asanda allegedly came out with a kettle of hot water and threw it on him. The little boy suffered third degree burns in the face, arm and chest. Eina: Unako Khala, 5, suffered third-degree burns on his arms, chest. Asanda was only arrested after EFF member Mbulelo Dwane went to the police station and demanded an arrest.

At the time her father claimed the boy was burnt by mistake: “She was about to wash our dogs and when she went to speak to the kids, she slipped and the kettle fell out of her hands.” She appeared in Bishop Lavis Magistrates’ Court on 1 March where she was informed that the charges have been withdrawn. Disappointed granny, Nosimo Khala, said this is because Unako was too young to testify in court: “We were informed that Unako smiles when they ask about the incident, so he never gave answers about what happened on the day he was burned with the water.

“Whenever I took him to social workers, I would remain outside, and I don’t understand how they expected him to speak to a white person and yes there would be a black person too but I think he was intimidated. “He would speak to us about the incident, we are just confused about this. And so now the court said we should go back and reopen the case when he is 15 years old.” Nosimo said she has lost faith in the justice system.