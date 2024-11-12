The Mitchell’s Plain Community police forum (CPF) has expressed concern after finding a torched body in Beacon Valley. The grim discovery was made by residents who were walking over a veldjie along Metropolitan Street on Sunday afternoon and found a human foot sticking out of the ground.

CPF deputy chairperson Veranique Williams says: “The body was found on the hill of the field between Beacon View school and Beacon Hill High School. “There was no way that we could identify the body because all that was left was the foot and bones. After I left I was told that the forensics dug out more body parts.” She said they do not know if it is a man or a woman.

“We don’t know if the person was reported missing or not, but we urge people to come forward if their loved one has disappeared. “The body was found in a very busy area. People walk there to go to school or to the Town Centre and there are people who live in the bushes near the scene.” Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana says Mitchells Plain police registered an inquest docket for further investigation.